Nokia Adr (NOK) Shareholder Sit Investment Associates Has Raised Position; Next Century Growth Investors Has Raised Its Caterpillar (CAT) Stake

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Nokia Corp Adr (NOK) by 108.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 169,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 326,300 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, up from 156,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Nokia Corp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 8.86M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: 5G Roll-Outs in N Amer This Yr, Other Geographies in 2019; 20/04/2018 – Ericsson revival hopes lifted by cost cutting progress; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Reported Net Loss From Continuing Ops EUR351M, Total Reported Net Loss EUR188M; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Expects Networks Business to Outperform Primary Addressable Market in FY18; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: On Track to Deliver EUR1.2B Cost Savings; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Still Sees Opportunities in Licensing to Drive CAGR of 10% For Recurring Net Sales Over 3 Yrs Ending 2020; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE COULD USE NOKIA TECHNOLOGY TO IMPROVE INFLIGHT WIFI; 03/04/2018 – DNA: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 21/05/2018 – Company bidding to revive Nokia mobile phone brand raises $100m; 25/04/2018 – Nokia launches industry-first Edge Cloud data center solution for the 5G era, supporting industry automation and consumer appli

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 62.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 8,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 21,977 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 13,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.78. About 3.51 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts 2018 Profit View on Growing Demand for Products, Services; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj accumulated 0.18% or 3,000 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares holds 0.09% or 4,719 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Commerce has invested 0.17% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Crossvault Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 16,390 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability owns 2,897 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Klingenstein Fields And Lc has 0.04% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,904 shares. Washington Trust holds 5,227 shares. Webster National Bank N A holds 17,294 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Nomura Holding accumulated 23,819 shares. Cambridge Tru Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,225 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 0.12% or 2.32M shares. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability stated it has 12,385 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Norinchukin National Bank The accumulated 0.3% or 142,363 shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $802.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 31,395 shares to 94,546 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 13,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,788 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

