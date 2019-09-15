Noesis Capital Mangement Trimmed Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding as Stock Declined; Ubs Oconnor Stake in Tesla In (TSLA) Boosted by $8.56 Billion

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Tesla In (TSLA) by 143.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 38,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53 billion, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Tesla In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $245.2. About 5.13 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 28/03/2018 – Dealbook: Investors Are Growing Worried About Tesla: DealBook Briefing; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 15/05/2018 – Fair Hires Former Tesla Executive Diarmuid O’Connell as Chief Strategy Officer Ahead of National Launch; 03/04/2018 – CORPORATE LIQUIDITY STRESS SEEN EDGING UP IN 2018 ON EXPECTED FURTHER U.S. RATE INCREASES FROM FED, CAPS ON INTEREST DEDUCTIBILITY – MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – Tesla announced plans to make an electric semi in November last year; 30/05/2018 – Tesla Model 3 Gets Consumer Reports Endorsement After Brake Fix; 02/05/2018 – TSLA: .@Tesla’s Elon Musk: “There’s a good chance Model 3 gets maybe close to majority market share of midsize premium sedans, 40% seems likely and maybe a majority…later this year.” – ! $TSLA; 03/05/2018 – Tesla loses 8% after Musk’s antics; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Vehicle And Battery Production Increase Has Positive Implications For Advanced Junior Lithium Explorers

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 7,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 78,527 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 billion, down from 85,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 22.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $293.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eurozone (EZU) by 1,270 shares to 122,732 shares, valued at $4.86B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. America First Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Neville Rodie Shaw reported 96,052 shares. 1St Source Bank has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Duff Phelps Mgmt reported 15,135 shares stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com stated it has 363,403 shares. Waddell & Reed Incorporated stated it has 636,609 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2,717 shares. Farmers Bancorp stated it has 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0.01% stake. 22,739 are owned by Monarch Capital Management. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 64 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division has 0.18% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 161,920 shares. Lodge Hill Ltd Liability accumulated 100,000 shares. Jnba Advsrs has 1,024 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14. 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $3846.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Choice H (NYSE:CHH) by 700 shares to 110,600 shares, valued at $9.62 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Net (Prn).