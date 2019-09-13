Noesis Capital Mangement Trimmed Its Magellan Midstream Partners L.P (MMP) Holding by $54.43 Million; As Csx (CSX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Telemus Capital Cut Holding

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 48.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 10,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 11,355 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $739,000, down from 22,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $72.47. About 4.07 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P (MMP) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 850 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 13,540 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867.00M, down from 14,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 1.17 million shares traded or 53.76% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $293.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) by 2,055 shares to 81,995 shares, valued at $9.94 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class C by 203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase Alerian Etn (AMJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cv Starr And Commerce Inc Trust holds 195,000 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 874,313 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 700 shares. Chilton Mngmt reported 48,477 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh owns 71,208 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel accumulated 0.02% or 4,250 shares. Notis invested in 0.49% or 16,175 shares. Botty Invsts Llc holds 0.29% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 14,506 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 519,900 shares. Veritable LP reported 139,383 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Blackhill Capital holds 64,800 shares. Schafer Cullen Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bollard Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com owns 512,142 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. American & Management reported 11,188 shares.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $247.54M for 15.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore And, Missouri-based fund reported 6,622 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 22,890 shares stake. Baxter Bros Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 6,837 shares. 49,803 are held by Regions Financial. Shell Asset Mgmt Co accumulated 160,093 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 3.32 million shares. St Germain D J has 0.03% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.05% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 132,850 shares. Barnett Communications Incorporated reported 19,750 shares stake. Waters Parkerson And Co Llc stated it has 4,650 shares. Shine Advisory Service Inc holds 0.09% or 2,381 shares. Brookfield Asset Inc holds 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 49,100 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 5,700 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn has 0.05% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 15,941 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0.02% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 100,009 shares.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16 million for 17.94 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.