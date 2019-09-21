Noesis Capital Mangement Stake in American Express Company (AXP) Trimmed by $175.90 Million as Stock Rose; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Cut Its Infosys Limited (INFY) Position by $2.65 Million

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in American Express Company (AXP) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 1,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 104,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92B, down from 106,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in American Express Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 4.38M shares traded or 26.88% up from the average. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Infosys Limited (INFY) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 264,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 14.18 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $151.71M, down from 14.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Infosys Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 12.77M shares traded or 21.94% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 29/03/2018 – Rediff: Infy chief’s 4-point growth strategy; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY WONGDOODY; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Infosys ex-CFO’s severance pay attracts service tax; 26/05/2018 – Infosys Limited – General announcement; 13/04/2018 – Infosys’ new CEO to sell 3 subsidiaries bought by predecessor; 15/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Infosys Ltd; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS INFY.NS EXEC SAYS CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY IN NO WAY DILUTES CO’S ABILITY TO DO ACQUISITIONS; 08/04/2018 – Mint: With new CEO in place, Nandan Nilekani takes a step back at Infosys; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS ON APRIL 12-13; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Bk Of India (SBKFF) by 79,930 shares to 795,430 shares, valued at $41.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 3.90M shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $590.92 million for 20.27 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Analysts await American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.04 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American ExpreS Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $293.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eurozone (EZU) by 1,270 shares to 122,732 shares, valued at $4.86B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) by 917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).