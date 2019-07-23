Noesis Capital Mangement Raised Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $49.07 Million as Shares Rose; Corbyn Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake in Republic Services (Rsg) (RSG) by $4.38 Million

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Republic Services (Rsg) (RSG) by 15.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 54,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,447 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.55 million, down from 360,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Services (Rsg) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.28. About 601,334 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 909 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,687 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.00M, up from 6,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $57.73. About 7.74M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Preferred by 300 shares to 44,592 shares, valued at $1.15B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 2,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,638 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/26/2019: PHUN, MU, IQ, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: Cisco to Buy Acacia, Microsoft & ServiceNow Partnernership – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: DOW, CSCO – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point (CHKP) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisory Ltd Co owns 4,624 shares. Boys Arnold And has 70,150 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Howard Capital Management reported 29,346 shares. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust & stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Old National National Bank In reported 139,949 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 131,703 were reported by Petrus Trust Company Lta. Dt Investment Prns Ltd Company holds 0.61% or 80,785 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 382,757 shares. American Money Management Lc owns 11,630 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Bernzott Capital stated it has 308,652 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 330,618 shares. Parsec Management holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 724,522 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma stated it has 101,153 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Financial Bank In holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 21,635 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 4,024 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company holds 25,344 shares. Fil Ltd owns 12,696 shares. 300 are held by Carroll Finance Associate Inc. 35,626 were accumulated by Laffer Invs. Bluecrest Management Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 6,543 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 7,454 shares. King Luther Cap Management reported 74,039 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Korea Corporation invested 0.03% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 963,310 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 2,177 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank Co has 480 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).