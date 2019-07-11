Noesis Capital Mangement Position in Kimberly (KMB) Has Increased by $12.41 Million as Stock Rose; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $311,049 as Valuation Rose

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,587 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.00M, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $137.8. About 1.05 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 5,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,552 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 11,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 6.33M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 50 shares to 3,493 shares, valued at $670.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,060 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 11.24 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 19,504 shares to 21,992 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 14,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

