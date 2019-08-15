Noesis Capital Mangement Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Has Lifted by $2.41 Billion as Stock Price Rose; Altria Group (MO) Stock Declined While Credit Agricole S A Has Decreased Its Position by $415,701

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 31.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 7,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 16,075 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $924,000, down from 23,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 7.68 million shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 37.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 37,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 136,547 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 billion, up from 99,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $63.12. About 5.08M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Investment Inc stated it has 0.45% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.21% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Homrich And Berg invested in 0.08% or 28,272 shares. Hl Financial Services Lc holds 234,607 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30,748 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0.18% or 1.95 million shares. 13,993 were reported by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Brandywine Invest Management Lc holds 0.59% or 1.49 million shares in its portfolio. American Asset Management owns 15,262 shares. Roosevelt Invest Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.04% or 5,426 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 1,180 shares. Moreover, Callahan Advsr Lc has 0.09% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Optimum Investment Advsr reported 9,430 shares. 125,796 were accumulated by Washington Trust National Bank & Trust. Bessemer Grp reported 107,529 shares stake.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 23,600 shares to 38,400 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 23,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quadrant Management Lc holds 0.66% or 18,431 shares. Loeb Prns Corporation reported 625 shares stake. Ci Invests invested in 1.78% or 4.89 million shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr owns 260,314 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 46,197 shares. Moreover, Sol Capital Mgmt Com has 0.23% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited owns 137,512 shares. Permanens Cap Lp has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 15,665 are owned by Argi Inv Services Lc. Prudential Pcl owns 3.12M shares. Td Asset stated it has 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Ipswich Inv Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 8,461 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Continental Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.93% or 30,828 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Llc holds 7.83M shares.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 340 shares to 3,050 shares, valued at $293.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Europe Small Cap Divi (DFE) by 2,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,912 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW).