Noesis Capital Mangement Position in Colgate Palmolive (CL) Has Trimmed by $13.69 Million; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Valuation Declined While Financial Architects Decreased Holding by $478,752

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp analyzed 200 shares as the company's stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 4,061 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.00 million, down from 4,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $71.34. About 1.52 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 95.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc analyzed 9,974 shares as the company's stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 433 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21,000, down from 10,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 5.62 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60 million for 25.48 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Health Care Spdr (XLV) by 175 shares to 2,597 shares, valued at $238.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1,465 shares. Moreover, Payden & Rygel has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Highlander Cap Management Limited Co has 0.07% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Allstate Corporation holds 50,325 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 10,270 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 724,000 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 25,778 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater Associates LP reported 3,145 shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 19,189 are owned by Blue Financial. Oarsman Cap invested in 0.33% or 10,240 shares. Factory Mutual Ins Company has invested 0.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability holds 395,049 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.07% or 153,787 shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv Management Corporation has 0.14% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Colgate Makes Its Largest Acquisition in Over 20 Years" on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)?" published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: "The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks" on July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank reported 0.29% stake. Acropolis Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,274 shares. Daiwa Gru Inc Inc reported 82,519 shares. Cadence Bancshares Na invested in 10,506 shares. Fcg Limited Liability holds 5,848 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Meridian Mngmt Company has 0.24% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 4.03M shares. 12,592 were accumulated by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd. Wms Prtn stated it has 5,053 shares. Brown Advisory Secs stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). California-based Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.39% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Orbimed Ltd owns 1.20M shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 178,007 shares. Samlyn Cap Lc accumulated 0.41% or 367,252 shares. Hartford Invest holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 216,391 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,378 shares to 14,378 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).