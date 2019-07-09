Noesis Capital Mangement Position In Cisco Systems (CSCO) Was Has Boosted; Ariel Investments Has Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $2.22 Million; Stock Rose

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 15,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 893,391 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.89M, down from 909,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $141.41. About 3.73 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 909 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,687 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.00 million, up from 6,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 17.75M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Pfd Stock (PFF) by 440 shares to 32,763 shares, valued at $1.20B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Multi (JPC) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,200 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter International (NYSE:BAX).

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenaris Adr (NYSE:TS) by 67,562 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $29.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp. Adr (NYSE:NOK) by 544,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE:TAP).