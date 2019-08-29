Noesis Capital Mangement Lifted Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $663.22 Million; Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Raised Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Holding

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 1.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 7.32M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75M, up from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.17. About 1.94 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 11,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 124,695 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11B, up from 113,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $75.84. About 1.81 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – RECEIVED A PRESIDENTIAL ORDER TO IMMEDIATELY AND PERMANENTLY ABANDON THE PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM BY BROADCOM LIMITED; 17/03/2018 – blacq: FTC set to make second request on Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm: sources (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO RECENTLY SET SELLING PRICE CAP FOR A HANDSET AT $400 FOR ALL LICENSEES – CEO, CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAID ON COURSE TO WIN MAJORITY OF QUALCOMM BOARD SEATS; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 12/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM: Trump issues order to block $AVGO takeover of $QCOM. – ! $AVGO $QCOM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 61,261 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Whittier Tru accumulated 83,906 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). North Star Asset Mgmt owns 78,018 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 417,202 shares. Cordasco Net invested in 0.01% or 192 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd holds 0.39% or 21,289 shares in its portfolio. Middleton And Ma stated it has 108,329 shares. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 753,506 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 318,838 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Moreover, Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has 0.82% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Welch Forbes Llc reported 170,634 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2,324 shares to 106,114 shares, valued at $11.60B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,606 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.