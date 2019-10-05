Noesis Capital Mangement Lifted Its Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Holding; Aecom (ACM) SI Decreased By 1.26%

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased Procter & Gamble Company (PG) stake by 4.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired 315 shares as Procter & Gamble Company (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Noesis Capital Mangement Corp holds 7,283 shares with $799.00M value, up from 6,968 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Company now has $308.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.20 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) had a decrease of 1.26% in short interest. ACM’s SI was 6.23M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.26% from 6.31 million shares previously. With 996,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Aecom (NYSE:ACM)’s short sellers to cover ACM’s short positions. The SI to Aecom’s float is 4.04%. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 473,228 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 26/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, INCREASING CAPACITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $1.35 BLN AND EXTENDING ITS TERM UNTIL MARCH 13, 2023 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ACM TO SELL & EXIT SOME NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPS; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 66C; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AECOM’S Ba2 CFR; ASSIGNS Ba1 RATING TO TERM LOA; 08/05/2018 – ACM REDUCING ADJUSTED EBITDA1 GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – AECOM-ALSO REFINANCING A $500 MLN CANADIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY, $250 MLN AUSTRALIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY EACH WITH TERMS EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2023; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- CO, UNITS AND CERTAIN LENDERS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF OCT 17, 2014

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -4.84% below currents $124 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $11200 target. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Monday, June 17 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased Jp Morgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM) stake by 1,606 shares to 144,833 valued at $16.19 billion in 2019Q2. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 684 shares and now owns 9,930 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dumont Blake Inv Advisors Lc invested 0.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Zuckerman Group Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 4,270 shares. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn holds 29,884 shares. Centre Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 1.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dillon And Associate invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shapiro Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 2,380 shares. Oarsman Cap owns 13,815 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha holds 89,170 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership invested 2.15% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 4,467 are owned by Todd Asset Lc. Osterweis Capital Management accumulated 0.2% or 25,314 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks stated it has 584,780 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Trust Company has 37,675 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Commerce Bank owns 1.29 million shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Payden Rygel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 680 shares.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.78 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Design and Consulting Services , Construction Services (CS), and Management Services (MS). It has a 19.85 P/E ratio. The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.