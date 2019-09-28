Noesis Capital Mangement Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATI (WTSHF) SI Increased By 2.48%

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) stake by 19.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired 120 shares as Amazon.Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Noesis Capital Mangement Corp holds 721 shares with $1.37B value, up from 601 last quarter. Amazon.Com now has $853.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84 million shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – The Week: Parrot learns to use Amazon Alexa in home; 02/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly makes offer for a majority stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart; 16/05/2018 – Next Up at Amazon-Run Whole Foods: Half-Priced Halibut Steaks; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 28/03/2018 – Amazon, Tesla, Facebook And Investing In ‘The Future’; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is trotting into the horse racing game with a thoroughbred Kentucky Derby competitor named Audible; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon

WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATI (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had an increase of 2.48% in short interest. WTSHF’s SI was 6.70M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.48% from 6.54 million shares previously. With 3,200 avg volume, 2094 days are for WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATI (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)’s short sellers to cover WTSHF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 1,000 shares traded. WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Westshore Terminals Investment declares CAD 0.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Stranded On The Westshore – Seeking Alpha” on March 24, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Westshore Terminals Investment Faces 2 Immediate Problems – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased Nuveen Multi (JPC) stake by 3,500 shares to 32,700 valued at $324.00M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 50 shares and now owns 1,313 shares. John Bean Techs Corp (NYSE:JBT) was reduced too.