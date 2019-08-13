Noesis Capital Mangement Increases Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Neenah (NP) Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position by $5.02 Million

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 2,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 85,857 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74B, up from 83,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $34.56. About 9.66M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Neenah Inc. (NP) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 78,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 211,151 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59 million, down from 289,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Neenah Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.99. About 52,732 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 14,165 shares to 183,705 shares, valued at $18.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 85,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc..

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $66,918 activity.

More notable recent Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Neenah, Inc. (NP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Neenah Paper: Well Positioned In A Niche Premium Market – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Neenah Paper declares $0.33 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 31,933 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 116,584 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Liability Co owns 229,262 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Llc holds 0% or 2,546 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 23,950 shares. Kennedy Mngmt reported 129,647 shares. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 235,385 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 25,727 shares. James Invest Research Incorporated holds 1,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Baskin Fincl Svcs owns 93,269 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 6,532 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc holds 225 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research Inc has invested 0.01% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Pinnacle has invested 0.01% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3,185 shares to 107,560 shares, valued at $11.78 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares North Amer Tech (IGV) by 2,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,042 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Schlumberger Reports Q2 Earnings, CEO To Retire – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.