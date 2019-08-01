Noesis Capital Mangement Increased Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Holding by $56.59 Million; As Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Eidelman Virant Capital Has Cut Holding

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 32.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 47,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The institutional investor held 97,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 144,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 1.26M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q EPS 10c; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 32C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 19/03/2018 – CAVIUM INC – COLLABORATING WITH MICROSEMI CORPORATION, MARVELL TO DEMONSTRATE REFERENCE ARCHITECTURE FOR ACCELERATING, SCALING OUT NVME OVER FABRICS; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q NET REV. $615M, EST. $611.0M

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 12,692 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 billion, up from 11,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $73.77. About 2.85 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “9 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Investor – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fire burning at Exxon’s Baytown refinery – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lucas Mngmt accumulated 29,321 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). New England Inv & Retirement Inc has 8,298 shares. Maryland holds 0.98% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 97,493 shares. 18,845 were accumulated by Lakeview Prtn Limited Co. Berkley W R owns 308,650 shares for 5.74% of their portfolio. Westchester Mngmt has invested 4.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.87% or 616,138 shares. M Kraus & owns 16,463 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17.16 million shares. Illinois-based North Star Invest Mngmt has invested 1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Regents Of The University Of California invested in 5.9% or 33,600 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited has 77,512 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.47% or 272,199 shares in its portfolio. Com Natl Bank reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3,170 shares to 57,060 shares, valued at $3.11B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,606 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE).

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 303,000 shares to 633,000 shares, valued at $841,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Noodles & Company Class A (NASDAQ:NDLS).

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marvell: Continued Re-Positioning Through M&A – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Marvell (MRVL) to Post Q1 Earnings: Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Intel Corporation – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oversold Conditions For Marvell Technology Group – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.