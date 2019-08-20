Noesis Capital Mangement Holds Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); As Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Share Value Declined, Armistice Capital Has Boosted by $19.53 Million Its Position

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 821 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 12,839 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 billion, up from 12,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $138.34. About 8.15M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 1028% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.21M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 43,935 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 800,000 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $32.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv.

More notable recent Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Assembly Biosciences Announces Appointment of John McHutchison, AO, MD, as President and Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Assembly Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Assembly Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Development Veteran Steven J. Knox Joins Assembly Biosciences as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Gets The Greenlight, Verastem Climbs On Licensing Deal, Merit Medical Earnings Disappoint – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2019: PSDO, DQ, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 700 shares to 16,659 shares, valued at $485.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,676 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holding Ag accumulated 559,545 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Ltd Com has invested 3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fdx Advisors owns 188,676 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Sky Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild Communication Asset Mgmt Us reported 1.23 million shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Com holds 1.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 273,136 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Papp L Roy And Associates has 4.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 202,837 shares. United (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 159,095 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 2.51% or 4.32 million shares. Rhenman Ptnrs Asset Ab accumulated 2,887 shares. Moon Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 3,865 shares in its portfolio. Sensato Investors Ltd Llc owns 95,400 shares. Morgan Dempsey Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 795 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Co has 2.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 410,571 shares.