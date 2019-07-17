Noesis Capital Mangement Has Upped Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Stake; Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Shorts Down By 0.4%

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) had a decrease of 0.4% in short interest. SRPT’s SI was 8.97M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.4% from 9.01 million shares previously. With 1.23 million avg volume, 7 days are for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s short sellers to cover SRPT’s short positions. The SI to Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s float is 14.21%. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $153.9. About 219,872 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA GETS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO BUY MYONEXUS; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MYONEXUS THERAPEUTICS; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – SAREPTA IS GRANTED EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 07/05/2018 – SAREPTA, INVITAE EXPAND PACT TO INCL MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) stake by 0.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired 115 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Noesis Capital Mangement Corp holds 79,940 shares with $9.16 billion value, up from 79,825 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises now has $23.32B valuation. The stock decreased 2.92% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.21. About 365,233 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased Linde Plc stake by 968 shares to 39,034 valued at $6.87 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) stake by 200 shares and now owns 4,061 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was reduced too.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. Shares for $554.74M were sold by A WILHELMSEN A S. Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought $50,190 worth of stock. Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander also sold $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Royal Caribbean pulls a holistic lever – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Travel Stocks Under Pressure – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cruise line sector reeling after soft Carnival outlook – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Carnival Lowers Its Outlook Again – Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Caribbean enters joint venture to form new Miami-based company – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America has 485 shares. Nomura Asset Management Comm has 27,666 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Ariel Invs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.95% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Mariner Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 3,016 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 47,617 shares. Seatown Pte holds 42,000 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 391,266 shares. 2,487 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 558,038 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment holds 20,665 shares. Moreover, Westfield Cap Management Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 63,260 shares. Us Bancshares De accumulated 65,237 shares. High Pointe Llc holds 5,670 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Among 5 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Wedbush. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Buckingham Research. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, June 7 with “Buy”.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company has market cap of $11.41 billion. The firm offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy , which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Share Price Is Up 612% And Shareholders Are Delighted – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, FDP, ZBRA – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Sarepta Therapeutics Is Surging Today – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sarepta Therapeutics: Judgement Day Cometh – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sarepta Soars As Pfizer’s DMD Prospects Languish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi has 8,000 shares. Fil reported 0.23% stake. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 37,431 shares. Advent Cap Management De, a New York-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Senator Gp Lp holds 373,500 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 2,180 are owned by Ww Asset. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 0% or 8,574 shares in its portfolio. 128,098 are held by Sectoral Asset Mngmt. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 254,302 shares in its portfolio. Sivik Global Ltd Liability holds 0.66% or 15,000 shares. Zeke Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,502 shares. Korea Invest Corp reported 40,700 shares stake. Amalgamated Bankshares, New York-based fund reported 15,158 shares. 48,140 were reported by Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Co.

Among 15 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics had 33 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $217 target in Friday, February 22 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by H.C. Wainwright. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by H.C. Wainwright. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of SRPT in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 4 report.