Noesis Capital Mangement Has Upped Its Coca Cola (KO) Position by $58.47 Million; As The Hershey Co. (HSY) Stock Value Rose, Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Increased Stake by $2.58 Million

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Coca Cola (KO) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 1,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 9,366 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477.00 million, up from 8,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Coca Cola for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 19.20M shares traded or 58.72% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in The Hershey Co. (HSY) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 19,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 73,419 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84M, up from 54,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in The Hershey Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $153.94. About 3.21 million shares traded or 151.55% up from the average. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 24/04/2018 – After 124 years, Hershey tries to be more than just a chocolate company (again); 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500M in Sustainable Cocoa Strategy by 2030; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reaffirms 2018 Earnings View; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL ADDITIONS, INCLUDING SOFTWARE, ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE $355 MLN TO $375 MLN FOR 2018; 25/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Teams Up With Hershey Native & Soccer Phenom Christian Pulisic; 04/05/2018 – Nine Directors Elected to Hershey Board Voted on by Class B, Common Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N -GIVEN THE PATTERN OF LAST YEAR’S GROSS MARGIN INFLATIONARY PRESSURES, EXPECT TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS IN 2ND HALF OF YEAR ON A YOY BASIS; 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – GIVEN THE 15-DAY SHORTER EASTER SEASON, EASTER CATEGORY RETAIL SALES DECLINED ABOUT 8 PCT VERSUS LAST YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Creamery Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRCR)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $293.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 684 shares to 9,930 shares, valued at $1.38B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares North Amer Tech (IGV) by 1,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,655 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $268.33 million activity. Shares for $69.18 million were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $536.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc. by 126,073 shares to 645,886 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

