Noesis Capital Mangement Has Upped At&T (T) Stake By $20.97 Million; 8X8 Has 1.31 Sentiment

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased At&T Inc. (T) stake by 7.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired 669 shares as At&T Inc. (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Noesis Capital Mangement Corp holds 10,210 shares with $320.00M value, up from 9,541 last quarter. At&T Inc. now has $261.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 20.70 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s “Alone In The Game”; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – BELIEVES CO WILL ADD POSTPAID PHONE SUBSCRIBERS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 26/03/2018 – Sling TV Chief: “There Would Be Severe Bleeding” From AT&T-Time Warner Deal; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PRICES ON DIRECTV NOW PACKAGES WILL BE GOING UP

8X8 Inc (EGHT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 80 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 61 sold and trimmed equity positions in 8X8 Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 79.42 million shares, up from 68.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding 8X8 Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 44 Increased: 56 New Position: 24.

More notable recent 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of 8×8, Inc. Investors (EGHT) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of 8×8, Inc. Investors (EGHT) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Is Investigating 8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages 8×8 Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $172,277 activity.

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions for small and medium businesses, mid-market, and distributed enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.37 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Americas and Europe. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s pure-cloud offering combines voice, conferencing, messaging, and video with integrated workflows and big data analytics on a single platform.

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.30 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

Contour Asset Management Llc holds 3.73% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. for 2.58 million shares. Lyon Street Capital Llc owns 38,602 shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Portolan Capital Management Llc has 1.61% invested in the company for 776,035 shares. The Connecticut-based Pier Capital Llc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.71 million shares.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 1.15 million shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Trading At 52-Week Highs – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: The 10% Yield Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AT&Tâ€™s Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 42,165 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Garland Cap owns 119,316 shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Associates accumulated 152,246 shares. Logan Cap Incorporated holds 800,800 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 54,373 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 19,333 were reported by Fragasso Grp Incorporated. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 57.14 million shares. Sequoia Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 85,470 shares. Denali Advsrs Llc reported 3.6% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 21,112 are held by Everett Harris And Ca. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd owns 297,334 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Northstar Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 20,660 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.59% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Schnieders Management Lc invested 1.87% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).