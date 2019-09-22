Noesis Capital Mangement Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Holding; Hemisphere Media Group – Class A (HMTV) SI Increased By 25.9%

Hemisphere Media Group Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:HMTV) had an increase of 25.9% in short interest. HMTV’s SI was 160,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 25.9% from 127,800 shares previously. With 31,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Hemisphere Media Group Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:HMTV)’s short sellers to cover HMTV’s short positions. The SI to Hemisphere Media Group Inc – Class A’s float is 0.95%. The stock decreased 4.06% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 88,198 shares traded or 149.94% up from the average. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) has risen 7.04% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical HMTV News: 03/04/2018 – Steinhoff says Hemisphere portfolio revalued, worth less than estimated; 12/03/2018 – Cinelatino Launches on Cox Communications in New Orleans and Other Southeast Markets, Giving the Network Full Distribution; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF: LIKELY HEMISPHERE PORTFOLIO VALUE LOWER THAN EUR2.2B; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA IN PACT TO BUY A 75% INTEREST IN SNAP TV; 14/04/2018 – Western Hemisphere Leaders Say They Won’t Recognize Venezuelan Elections; 17/04/2018 – IMF Western Hemisphere GDP, CPI, Unemployment Forecasts (Table); 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – AS OF MIDNIGHT MAY 4, CO REACHED IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO REGARDING ITS RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE DIRECTOR WERNER SPEAKS IN WASHINGTON; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF TO WORK TO DETERMINE VALUE OF HEMISPHERE PORTFOLIO; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Cook: Cook Applauds Nomination of Kimberly Breier for Key Western Hemisphere Affairs Post at State Department

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 2.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired 335 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Noesis Capital Mangement Corp holds 13,011 shares with $2.58B value, up from 12,676 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $983.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/04/2018 – There was apparently an Apple iPhone X color that was never put on the market; 01/05/2018 – Gowdy Financial Grp: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 10/05/2018 – ? Apple scraps Irish data […]; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 23/05/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars – via @NYTimes; 24/05/2018 – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial -CNET; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased John Bean Techs Corp (NYSE:JBT) stake by 900 shares to 4,900 valued at $594.00 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wisdomtree Europe Small Cap Divi (DFE) stake by 665 shares and now owns 71,247 shares. Bristol (NYSE:BMY) was reduced too.

Among 25 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $140 lowest target. $221.96’s average target is 1.94% above currents $217.73 stock price. Apple had 58 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25000 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, July 31. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Maxim Group. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 20 by Cascend. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16,287 shares. Penobscot Investment Management reported 56,510 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Godsey & Gibb Assocs stated it has 6,628 shares. 904,782 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications. Schwartz Invest Counsel invested in 0.04% or 3,480 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 1.82% stake. Fiduciary invested 3.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). American Money Mngmt owns 43,760 shares. Hartline Investment Corporation holds 4.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 94,146 shares. Altfest L J And accumulated 17,468 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Perkins Capital Mgmt, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 648,507 shares. Stonebridge Cap Llc reported 118,925 shares or 4.18% of all its holdings. Bb&T invested in 1.46% or 426,120 shares. Moreover, South State has 2.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 11.76 million shares or 5.66% less from 12.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,168 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 1,900 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 101,078 shares. Hillsdale Invest Inc holds 0.07% or 51,100 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 16,646 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kistler invested in 0% or 551 shares. Honeywell Inc stated it has 4.67% in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0% or 26,035 shares. 225,538 are owned by Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 25,678 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 13,193 shares. Vanguard has invested 0% in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). Citigroup owns 4,691 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 13,182 shares. 1,700 are owned by Employees Retirement Of Ohio.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. owns and operates Spanish-language cable and television broadcasting networks and a content platform in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $476.04 million. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; and WAPA, a broadcast television network, as well as that produces television content. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico; and operates WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website.