Noesis Capital Mangement Has Trimmed Its Stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) as Market Value Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose While Academy Capital Management Lowered Stake

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 34,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.34M, down from 105,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 1,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 144,833 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.19 billion, down from 146,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28M shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 23/05/2018 – MR PRICE SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO INCREASED INTEREST TO 5.63%; 24/05/2018 – ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC ULE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1535P; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN STAKE IN NORWEGIAN DROPS TO 4.49% AFTER SHARE ISSUE; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $293.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 510 shares to 63,498 shares, valued at $13.05B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.42 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $445.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,552 shares to 14,351 shares, valued at $15.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Investment Partners Lc reported 87,951 shares. Shelton has 140,841 shares. Linscomb Williams stated it has 46,536 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Clear Street Mkts Lc owns 2,300 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Llc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Beck Cap Ltd Com stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Oppenheimer holds 0.56% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 155,959 shares. Polaris Greystone holds 0.02% or 2,487 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 40,500 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak stated it has 2.5% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wendell David Associates stated it has 64,228 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.2% or 190,516 shares in its portfolio. Ami Asset Mgmt holds 3.08% or 473,694 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel invested 2.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

