Noesis Capital Mangement Has Raised Hsbc Holdings Plc (HSBC) Holding; The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Covered By 8 Bulls

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased Hsbc Holdings Plc (HSBC) stake by 3.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired 5,870 shares as Hsbc Holdings Plc (HSBC)’s stock rose 0.54%. The Noesis Capital Mangement Corp holds 183,141 shares with $7.43B value, up from 177,271 last quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc now has $165.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 925,311 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – HSBC to disclose 59 percent gender pay gap; 18/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L : HSBC RAISES TO BUY; 28/03/2018 – Argentina agrees to $1 bln, 18-month repo deal with HSBC; 17/04/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL A RDSa.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2595P FROM 2560P; 27/04/2018 – FBI: Former Head of HSBC’s Global Foreign Exchange Cash Trading Sentenced to 24 Months’ Imprisonment for Front-Running; 26/04/2018 – caroline binham: Breaking: British ex-@HSBC trader Mark Johnson gets 2-yr jail sentence after the guilty verdict in his NYC; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-British bank HSBC to disclose 59 pct gender pay gap; 06/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Hsbc Holdings Plc; 04/04/2018 – HSBC whistleblower Hervé Falciani arrested in Spain; 29/05/2018 – 67JA: HSBC Security Services: Early Repurchase(s)

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased Nuveen Multi (JPC) stake by 1,500 shares to 36,200 valued at $345.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) stake by 900 shares and now owns 6,968 shares. Select Sector Industrial Spdr (XLI) was reduced too.

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. The company has market cap of $238.66 billion. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself, do-it-for-me , and professional customers. It has a 21.84 P/E ratio. The firm offers installation programs that include flooring, cabinets, countertops, water heaters, and sheds; and professional installation in various categories sold through its in-home sales programs, such as roofing, siding, windows, cabinet refacing, furnaces, and central air systems, as well as acts as a contractor to provide installation services to its DIFM clients through third-party installers.

