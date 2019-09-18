Noesis Capital Mangement Has Lowered Its Position in Caterpillar (CAT) as Shares Declined; As Public Service Enterprise Grou (PEG) Shares Declined, Murphy Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (PEG) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 5,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 39,510 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, up from 33,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Grou for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $61.17. About 2.08M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 23/04/2018 – PSE&G Reaches Agreement with NJ BPU Staff and Rate Counsel On Next Phase of Gas Infrastructure Replacement; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 280 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 39,440 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38 billion, down from 39,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $132.17. About 2.90M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 11.43 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macroview Invest Mngmt Limited Company owns 30 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora reported 5,122 shares. Court Place Ltd Liability Co owns 8,138 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 1,556 shares in its portfolio. Price Mgmt Inc, Louisiana-based fund reported 71,027 shares. Bahl Gaynor, Ohio-based fund reported 8,610 shares. Mackenzie Finance holds 573,402 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Inc Ltd, New York-based fund reported 15,453 shares. Leavell Management stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cibc Commercial Bank Usa invested in 6,293 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.13 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Perkins Coie Co reported 414 shares. 13,032 are held by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $293.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class C by 203 shares to 10,772 shares, valued at $11.64B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase Alerian Etn (AMJ) by 105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $669.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Sp500 Trust Sr 1 (SPY) by 3,406 shares to 70,186 shares, valued at $20.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Streettracks Gold Shares (GLD) by 5,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,895 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

