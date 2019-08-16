Noesis Capital Mangement Has Lowered Its Nike (NKE) Holding; Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 111 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 98 sold and decreased their equity positions in Weingarten Realty Investors. The funds in our database reported: 101.24 million shares, up from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Weingarten Realty Investors in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 71 Increased: 71 New Position: 40.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased Nike Inc. (NKE) stake by 0.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 1,180 shares as Nike Inc. (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Noesis Capital Mangement Corp holds 146,847 shares with $12.37B value, down from 148,027 last quarter. Nike Inc. now has $125.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $80.26. About 2.15M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 15.35% above currents $80.26 stock price. Nike had 40 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Pivotal Research maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $96 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $103 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 15. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt owns 71,173 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 299,119 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 0.34% or 281,180 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Liability Ny holds 0.1% or 12,280 shares in its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson Grimm owns 334,028 shares. Nbt National Bank N A reported 0.61% stake. Hills Fincl Bank And has invested 1.4% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bowen Hanes Communication reported 286,652 shares stake. Fairfield Bush & has 29,500 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Psagot Inv House Ltd accumulated 23,380 shares. 27,005 were accumulated by Capital Investment Counsel. 86,516 are held by Nomura. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 544,101 shares. Bryn Mawr holds 0.97% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 211,530 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.26 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased Kayne Anderson Mlp (NYSE:KYN) stake by 3,800 shares to 39,025 valued at $626.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 37,112 shares and now owns 136,547 shares. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a publically owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.47 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 14.7 P/E ratio. The firm engages in ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.99. About 286,963 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 4.8% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors for 260,100 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 3.96 million shares or 2.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Green Street Investors Llc has 2.5% invested in the company for 153,900 shares. The Maryland-based Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc has invested 1.9% in the stock. Security Capital Research & Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.46 million shares.