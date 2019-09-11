Noesis Capital Mangement Has Lowered Fluor (FLR) Position by $109.50 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Fabrinet (FN) Valuation Declined, Navellier & Associates Has Lifted by $2.08 Million Its Position

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Fluor Corporation (FLR) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 2,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 127,810 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 billion, down from 130,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Fluor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 1.29 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 202.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 40,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The hedge fund held 59,819 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 19,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 172,176 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Management Co Exits Position in Fabrinet; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 71C; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q Rev $332.2M; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.

Analysts await Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 40.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLR’s profit will be $39.32M for 16.03 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Fluor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fagan Assocs accumulated 0.09% or 5,705 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 6,669 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 144,510 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 190 shares. Sun Life Fincl invested in 0% or 237 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 13,800 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 392,621 shares. Reliance Com Of Delaware, Delaware-based fund reported 25,346 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 0.02% or 844,151 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). The Connecticut-based Northeast Consultants has invested 0.04% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 11,620 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brinker holds 50,478 shares.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares High Yield Corp Bd Index (HYG) by 1,985 shares to 12,395 shares, valued at $1.07B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) by 19,927 shares to 15,949 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 18,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,637 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

