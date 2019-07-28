Noesis Capital Mangement Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Position by $289.70 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Enterprise Financial Services Trimmed Its Stake in Red Hat (RHT) by $397,670 as Share Value Rose

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 1,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,676 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41B, down from 14,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 24/05/2018 – With Apple, Uber and Ikea launching branded credit cards, millennials (and older people) have more options than ever; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 23/04/2018 – European Commission announces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is ‘optimistic’ that trade tensions with China will be resolved; 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Visual Photonics VCSEL epi wafer pending Apple validation; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sparkling juices within the AB distribution Network; 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter; 15/05/2018 – KANTATSU COMPETES WITH APPLE’S MAIN LENS SUPPLIER LARGAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated accumulated 22,939 shares or 1.75% of the stock. 20,424 were reported by Adirondack Company. Summit Secs Gp Limited has 0.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,900 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 164,822 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Bamco Inc New York, New York-based fund reported 1,122 shares. Girard accumulated 140,572 shares. Cna invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca stated it has 7.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 23,400 were reported by Bouchey Finance Group Ltd. Callahan Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 107,355 shares. First Allied Advisory Service Inc holds 2.49% or 383,144 shares. Elkhorn Lp stated it has 0.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 113,322 shares. The Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 5.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Enterprise Ser accumulated 24,419 shares or 1.01% of the stock.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 36,850 shares to 91,760 shares, valued at $8.67B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chas (NYSE:JPM) by 27,193 shares to 44,014 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O G E Energy Cp (NYSE:OGE) by 9,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

