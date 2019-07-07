Noesis Capital Mangement Has Lifted At&T (T) Holding By $20.97 Million; Shorts at SEARCHLIGHT MINERALS (SRCH) Lowered By 80%

SEARCHLIGHT MINERALS CORP (OTCMKTS:SRCH) had a decrease of 80% in short interest. SRCH’s SI was 800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 80% from 4,000 shares previously. The stock increased 11.11% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.05. About 3,000 shares traded. Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased At&T Inc. (T) stake by 7.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired 669 shares as At&T Inc. (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Noesis Capital Mangement Corp holds 10,210 shares with $320.00M value, up from 9,541 last quarter. At&T Inc. now has $250.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 21.32 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T Accused of Stealing Technology Behind Streaming-News System; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Made Payments to Michael Cohen’s Consulting Firm in Early 2017; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Cash Offers; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Thursday, March 7 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based Lee Danner And Bass has invested 0.58% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.55% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pggm reported 0.7% stake. Endurance Wealth Inc holds 22,477 shares. Btr Capital Management has invested 0.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Weatherly Asset Management Lp holds 1.69% or 264,265 shares. Affinity Investment Ltd reported 393,556 shares. Harvest Management has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rockland Tru Communications reported 0.43% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 7.76M are owned by Putnam Invests Ltd Llc. Oakwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Ca accumulated 125,889 shares. Loudon Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 4.53% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Focused Wealth Inc reported 35,921 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 2,082 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 55,336 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased Select Sector Industrial Spdr (XLI) stake by 610 shares to 3,586 valued at $269.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) stake by 2,324 shares and now owns 106,114 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.