Noesis Capital Mangement Has Increased Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Share Price Declined; Zendesk (Put) (ZEN) Holding Has Upped by Jane Street Group Llc

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 11,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 124,695 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11 billion, up from 113,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – 40 PCT TO 50 PCT OF TOTAL SHARES OUTSTANDING WERE VOTED IN FAVOR OF SIX QUALCOMM DIRECTORS, WITH OTHER FOUR GETTING MORE THAN 50 PCT – WSJ, CITING; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM IS ON COURSE TO WIN MAJORITY OF QUALCOMM BOARD SEATS – BLOOMBERG; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Plea to Congress Over Hostile Takeover of Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn hostile bid for Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 06/03/2018 – Government Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings: 98 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom vows to press on with Qualcomm bid despite US objections

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (Put) (ZEN) by 134.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 10,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 17,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 7,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 1.53M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 728,943 are owned by Td Asset Mngmt Inc. Bbva Compass National Bank reported 100,888 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 1.28% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Peoples Financial invested in 0.24% or 8,346 shares. Mackay Shields Lc owns 0.08% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 207,721 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt stated it has 8,595 shares. Barton Mgmt invested 0.91% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 145,609 are owned by Mufg Americas. Franklin Resources Incorporated owns 183,131 shares. Fiera Cap has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Art Limited Liability Company invested 0.25% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co reported 3,933 shares. Highland Limited Liability Com holds 0.45% or 104,405 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Limited Liability invested in 5,057 shares. Burke And Herbert State Bank And Tru accumulated 12,366 shares or 0.62% of the stock.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMD Stock Looks Financially Inferior to Its Rivals – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Silver Lining For Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Simple Reasons to Avoid Qualcomm – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Down Today – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM) by 632 shares to 146,439 shares, valued at $14.82 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Holdings Preferred by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,592 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Zendesk Inc (ZEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Zendesk, Inc.’s (NYSE:ZEN) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk -7.6% as forecast, caution pressure results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.