Noesis Capital Mangement Has Increased Its Baxter International (BAX) Position by $75.11 Million; Ar Asset Management Cut Position in Nike Cl B (NKE) by $415,000 as Stock Price Rose

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Baxter International (BAX) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 917 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 100,875 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26B, up from 99,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Baxter International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $86.93. About 1.87 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl B (NKE) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 77,850 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54 million, down from 82,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 4.47M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Management invested 0.31% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Covington Investment Advsrs stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 2,470 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Azimuth Capital Management Limited Company invested in 114,018 shares. Semper Augustus Invests Grp Ltd Llc invested 0.63% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Pinnacle Lc has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Valley Advisers stated it has 908 shares. 234,818 were reported by Texas Yale Cap. Vontobel Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.52 million shares. Optimum Inv has invested 0.56% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Riggs Asset Managment holds 2,368 shares. Susquehanna Llp owns 274,709 shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.15% or 22,893 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 177,115 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 120,106 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $293.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) by 914 shares to 15,522 shares, valued at $1.22B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 1,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,708 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.43% or 945,658 shares. Tcw Gru Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Sigma Planning Corp holds 7,658 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division invested in 35,460 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Co reported 19,655 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce, Wisconsin-based fund reported 35,799 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Corp reported 548,392 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 721,523 shares. Georgia-based Synovus Financial has invested 0.24% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Nbt Commercial Bank N A New York invested in 0.18% or 12,453 shares. 3,748 are held by Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability. Stonebridge Llc holds 2,886 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Charter Tru Co invested 0.21% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Cleararc Capital stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Dearborn Ltd Liability Co holds 7,799 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.