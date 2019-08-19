Noesis Capital Mangement Has Increased Hsbc Holdings Plc (HSBC) Stake by $238.20 Million; As International Paper Co Com (IP) Stock Price Declined, Argi Investment Services Upped Position by $1.21 Million

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (HSBC) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 5,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 183,141 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 billion, up from 177,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Hsbc Holdings Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 4.88M shares traded or 139.67% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 18/05/2018 – HSBC Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 17 (Table); 04/04/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: HSBC’s new CEO is said to mull more country exits; 04/04/2018 – Ex-HSBC Employee Falciani Arrested in Spain, Faces Swiss Prison; 13/03/2018 – Maritz Motivation Solutions and HSBC Innovate with Artificial Intelligence in the Loyalty Sector; 08/05/2018 – SAUDI FUND SAID TO HIRE HSBC’S LOCAL HEAD OF ASSET MANAGEMENT; 13/03/2018 – TURK TELEKOMUNIKASYON TTKOM.IS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 7.6 FROM TL 6; RATING HOLD; 10/05/2018 – Ex-HSBC Currency Trader Judge Orders Medical Treatment in Prison; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS RATINGS TO KRATON’S NEW EUR NOTES AND UPSIZED TERM LOAN; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFIC GAPB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 245 PESOS FROM 242 PESOS; 29/03/2018 – BASF SE BASFn.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 92 EUROS FROM 85 EUROS

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in International Paper Co Com (IP) by 87.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 26,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 56,356 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 30,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in International Paper Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 2.60M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 23/05/2018 – Trio of Smurfit Kappa shareholders urge talks with International Paper -FT; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects raised bid from International Paper; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 26/04/2018 – International paper disappointed Smurfit not engaging on bid; 07/03/2018 – International Paper Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at 2018 Vertical Research Partners Global Materials Conference; 16/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Was Responding To International Paper Statement; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT: UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM IP; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust 3 7 Yr Treas Bd Etf (IEI) by 18,597 shares to 737,530 shares, valued at $90.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 24,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,915 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company accumulated 536 shares or 0% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Limited Company owns 11,195 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Voya Management Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 223,881 shares. Dupont Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 8,003 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 12,139 shares. Da Davidson Co holds 0.29% or 364,933 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 315 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 2.80 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications invested in 918,163 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 0.11% or 5,439 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.22% or 474,249 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 80,981 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 0.24% or 9.80M shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Commerce reported 0.65% stake.