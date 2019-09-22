Noesis Capital Mangement Has Decreased Philip Morris (PM) Position as Stock Value Declined; Asml Holding N V (ASML) Position Lifted by Atria Investments Llc

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 33.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 8,077 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, up from 6,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $245.79. About 689,535 shares traded or 14.68% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 15,522 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 billion, down from 16,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 14.41M shares traded or 117.39% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 2,921 shares to 19,857 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 29,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,568 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $293.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 315 shares to 7,283 shares, valued at $799.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 5,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares High Yield Corp Bd Index (HYG).

