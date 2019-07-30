Noesis Capital Mangement Has Boosted Position in Hsbc Holdings Plc (HSBC) by $238.20 Million; Bp Plc Holding in Home Depot (HD) Has Trimmed by $6.49 Million as Stock Rose

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 28.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.69 million, down from 121,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.49. About 1.44M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (HSBC) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 5,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,141 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 billion, up from 177,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Hsbc Holdings Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 1.06 million shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 30/04/2018 – HSBC PREVIOUSLY PREDICTED A BOE INTEREST-RATE INCREASE IN MAY; 09/05/2018 – SCOR SCOR.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 38 FROM EUR 37; RATING HOLD; 04/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 590P; 09/04/2018 – INFICON HOLDING AG IFCN.S : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 619 FROM SFR 535; 04/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Costs Dent HSBC 1Q Earnings; 04/05/2018 – TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG TELA.Vl : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 7.9 EUROS FROM 7.7 EUROS; 09/03/2018 – MOMO INC MOMO.O : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $36; 09/05/2018 – HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC HSTG.L : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 15/03/2018 – 87QA: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – HSBC SAID TO REVIEW UP TO A QUARTER OF COUNTRIES IT OPERATES IN

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.60 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 35,000 shares to 66,000 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 118,804 are held by Castleark Mngmt Llc. Pinnacle Financial Prns holds 0.56% or 36,279 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt holds 830 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Auxier Asset stated it has 27,526 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Osborne Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 0.48% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Piedmont Inv reported 100,243 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated owns 515,606 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt stated it has 1,737 shares. The Texas-based Motco has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Macnealy Hoover Mngmt invested 0.69% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ally stated it has 20,000 shares. Woodmont Counsel Llc accumulated 5,137 shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 2,395 shares to 90,638 shares, valued at $11.11B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P (NYSE:MMP) by 550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,390 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares North Amer Tech (IGV).