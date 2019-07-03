Noesis Capital Mangement Has Boosted Its Amphenol Cl A (APH) Position; Perceptron (PRCP) Holder Ariel Investments Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.64 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) by 67.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 36,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,760 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67 billion, up from 54,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $99.16. About 415,430 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Perceptron Inc. (PRCP) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 233,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, up from 944,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Perceptron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 2,247 shares traded. Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) has declined 46.39% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PRCP News: 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Reaffirms Mid-Single Digit Rev Growth for FY 2018; 08/03/2018 Perceptron Announces New Robot Guidance Project Wins; 19/04/2018 – DJ Perceptron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRCP); 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – BACKLOG AT QTR-END INCREASED 5.3% TO $51.2 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Sees 4Q Rev $20M-$23M; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron 3Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF MID-SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 128,145 shares to 716,101 shares, valued at $150.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 1.24M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 783,793 shares, and cut its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $31,015 activity. $22,200 worth of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) shares were bought by Van Valkenburg Richard.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold PRCP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.84 million shares or 1.76% less from 6.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation owns 599,599 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 706,050 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). Penbrook Mngmt Llc holds 1.36% or 173,993 shares. Quantum Management holds 0.57% or 142,191 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 375 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 74,496 shares. Punch And Associate Inv Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 585,644 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 28,600 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management stated it has 55,000 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,478 shares. Kennedy Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). Morgan Stanley invested in 1,090 shares or 0% of the stock.

