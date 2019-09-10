Noesis Capital Mangement Decreased Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $246.96 Million; United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Shareholder J Goldman & Company LP Increased Holding by $2.06 Million as Stock Value Rose

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 50.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 26,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 77,272 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, up from 51,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.92 billion market cap company. It closed at $87.33 lastly. It is down 14.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 19/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker CFM over proposed FAA inspections; 10/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Chicago Aviation security officer fired over passenger dragging sues city, United Airlines; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 24/05/2018 – Boutique Air Announces Codeshare Partnership with United Airlines; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UNITED AIRLINES INCREASES TO DAILY SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON AND HAVANA; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO OSCAR MUNOZ COMMENTS TO REPORTERS IN CHICAGO; 07/05/2018 – United Airlines Increases to Daily Service Between Houston and Havana; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Net $147M; 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency; 20/03/2018 – United Airlines pauses cargo-hold pet transport after missteps

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 2,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 64,584 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22B, down from 66,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $121.6. About 1.04 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: MOVING INTO NEW PHASE OF COMPANY TRANSFORMATION; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares High Yield Corp Bd Index (HYG) by 1,985 shares to 12,395 shares, valued at $1.07B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,044 are held by Mirae Asset Glob. 26,421 are owned by Peloton Wealth Strategists. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.67% or 59,897 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 625,471 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Culbertson A N & Communications stated it has 26,697 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Eqis Incorporated invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Live Your Vision Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 71 shares. Hallmark Capital invested in 14,072 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 109,657 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.07% or 765,984 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,851 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fulton Bankshares Na reported 32,568 shares. 96,370 are owned by Edgar Lomax Company Va.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPS Incorporates Foreign Trade Zone Services Into Operations; Designates Four Airports As FTZs – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hybrid vehicle boost as UPS develops fleet – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UPS Is Waiving Delivery Surcharges for the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Draghi Takes Out His Bazooka This Week, Anticipation For This And Other Items Powers Us Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 14.83 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd (Call) by 516,500 shares to 227,500 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 23,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,904 shares, and cut its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (Put) (NYSE:CHS).