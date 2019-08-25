Noesis Capital Mangement Decreased Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Shares Rose; Timpani Capital Management Boosted Caredx (CDNA) Position by $417,570

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 13,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 136,167 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 122,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $966.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 547,412 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 2,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 64,584 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 billion, down from 66,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.19M shares traded or 22.70% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 79,117 are held by Usca Ria Llc. Fairview Invest Ltd accumulated 2.19% or 365,552 shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 3,904 shares. Crossvault Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,450 shares stake. First Long Island Invsts Limited reported 123,859 shares. Baystate Wealth Lc owns 3,657 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Headinvest Llc accumulated 50,858 shares. Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 8.89M shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 1.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 4.50M shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability invested 0.21% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Old Natl Savings Bank In owns 19,303 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 13,049 were accumulated by Retail Bank. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc holds 0.1% or 16,045 shares. The Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.35% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 13.50 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,630 shares to 124,695 shares, valued at $7.11B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) by 115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Class C.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Transparency And Personalization Are The Next Frontiers For Online Retailers, UPS Study Finds – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pick-Up: Goodies Coming From Transport Santa; Raise The Financial Roof For Inland Waterways – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FedEx, UPS say in response to Trump they’re fighting illegal drug shipments – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Customers To Benefit From No Residential Surcharges During 2019 Holiday Shipping Season – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 446,942 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc has 2,924 shares. Axiom Intll Investors Ltd Llc De holds 0.1% or 103,525 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 480,371 shares. 236 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker Inc. Frontier Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. First Interstate Natl Bank reported 0.02% stake. Pier Ltd Com holds 154,132 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 61,639 shares. Blackrock owns 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 2.46 million shares. D E Shaw And holds 153,179 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 209,210 were accumulated by Oberweis Asset Management. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.04% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Perkins Capital Management reported 131,900 shares.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allied Motion Tech (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 17,228 shares to 18,117 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 5,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,289 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).