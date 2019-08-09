Noesis Capital Mangement Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $293.51 Million; Share Value Rose; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Rose, Olstein Capital Management LP Boosted Position by $889,200

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 2,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 90,638 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11B, down from 93,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $129.5. About 140,420 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 31.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $246.94. About 74,546 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regal (NYSE:RBC) by 4,180 shares to 89,500 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 36,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,837 shares, and cut its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Partners Ma invested in 37,932 shares. Btim reported 327,817 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Com accumulated 0.04% or 4,041 shares. Aspen Inv Management invested 0.14% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 407 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of The West invested 1.22% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.57% or 465,507 shares. Oppenheimer & invested in 0.43% or 65,135 shares. Allen Investment Mngmt invested in 3.57% or 460,961 shares. Blair William Com Il stated it has 0.48% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 2.30M shares. Westwood Holding Group owns 0.9% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 349,531 shares. Smith Moore And accumulated 3,115 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Green Valley Investors accumulated 519,556 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 8,361 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.58 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

