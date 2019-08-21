Noesis Capital Mangement Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $260.28 Million; Credit Agricole S A Lowered Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake by $910,000; Market Value Rose

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 30,795 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 56,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 1.98M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 683 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282.00 million, down from 1,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $9.63 during the last trading session, reaching $341.38. About 1.84M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation says to buy 6 Boeing aircraft worth $1.7 bln; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 06/04/2018 – Boeing, American Airlines Sign Major Order for 47 787 Dreamliners; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS 5 YR $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 14/05/2018 – Boeing, Assembrix to Collaborate on Secure 3D printing; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp (NYSE:KYN) by 3,800 shares to 39,025 shares, valued at $626.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares High Yield Corp Bd Index (HYG) by 1,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.41 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 414,323 shares to 914,323 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 40,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

