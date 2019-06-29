Noesis Capital Mangement Decreased By $28.58 Million Its Bristol (BMY) Holding; Last Week PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Petrobras Brasileiro had 8 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight” on Thursday, January 10. See PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $15 New Target: $21 Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/01/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $19 New Target: $17 Downgrade

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased Bristol (BMY) stake by 10.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 600 shares as Bristol (BMY)’s stock declined 8.53%. The Noesis Capital Mangement Corp holds 5,375 shares with $256.00M value, down from 5,975 last quarter. Bristol now has $74.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 15.62 million shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: North west Championship clubs circling Bristol City goalkeeper; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 27/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers profit tops Street view, raises 2018 forecast; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company has market cap of $97.70 billion. The companyÂ’s Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets. It has a 21.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 11.91M shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has declined 14.11% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-China nears first Americas refining capacity as CNPC, Petrobras talks mature; 05/04/2018 – Brazil judge orders ex-president Lula jailed by Friday afternoon; 21/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS $4 BILLION BOND BUYBACK PERIOD WILL LAST UNTIL JUNE 18; 23/05/2018 – Brazil truck strike forces Petrobras to slash diesel prices; 13/03/2018 – BW OFFSHORE LTD BWO.OL – BW OFFSHORE HAS RECEIVED NOTICE FROM PETROBRAS OF EXERCISE OF A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OF CONTRACTS RELATING TO FPSO CIDADE DE SÃO MATEUS; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS CHOSES FRANCE’S ENGIE TO ENTER EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR GAS PIPELINE UNIT TAG; 23/05/2018 – PETROBRAS ACTING TO AVOID NEG. IMPACT FOR CONSUMERS, CO.: CEO; 30/05/2018 – Brazil’s president mulls scrapping Petrobras market-based fuel pricing; 19/04/2018 – CHINA’S SILK ROAD IS SAID TO JOIN BID FOR PETROBRAS GAS UNIT; 29/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO: SITUATION NOT NORMAL YET, BUT HAS IMPROVED

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Co Bancshares invested in 0.16% or 288,935 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 2.54M shares. Country Club Co Na invested in 0.12% or 20,605 shares. Birchview Limited Partnership holds 20,000 shares. Provise Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 15,853 shares. Orbimed Ltd holds 0.88% or 1.20 million shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 934,023 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has 0.21% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 244,370 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.26% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). North Carolina-based Holderness Invests Co has invested 0.59% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 18,953 shares. Trust Advisors holds 0.75% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 13,275 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 3,276 shares stake. Jnba holds 0.03% or 2,482 shares. Moreover, Iberiabank Corporation has 0.28% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 49,734 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Thursday, June 13. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $5100 target. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 3. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 20. Bank of America maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stake by 669 shares to 10,210 valued at $320.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackrock Muni Hldgs (MFL) stake by 300 shares and now owns 30,250 shares. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.