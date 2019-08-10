Noesis Capital Mangement Cut Holding in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance (ULTA) by $104.65 Million; Lowe’s (LOW) Shareholder Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Trimmed Its Holding

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance (ULTA) by 31.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 645 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.00M, down from 945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $6.34 during the last trading session, reaching $346.7. About 476,474 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in Lowe’s Corp (LOW) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 58,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, down from 73,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in Lowe’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $98.55. About 5.21 million shares traded or 1.48% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. The insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp stated it has 1.65% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bangor Commercial Bank owns 11,088 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Verity Verity Lc holds 1.35% or 53,631 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Chesley Taft Assocs, Illinois-based fund reported 25,150 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited accumulated 4,022 shares. Avalon Limited Com invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 85,928 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.59% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Montag And Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.35% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.16% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 435 are owned by Estabrook Capital Mngmt. Brown Advisory holds 2.20M shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas owns 38,060 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Lc invested in 4,193 shares.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Income Investors Look At Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Chesapeake Energy’s stock turns sharply lower, heads toward 20-year low – MarketWatch” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Care About Culp, Inc.’s (NYSE:CULP) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ulta Beauty Stock Skyrockets in a Year: Will Momentum Stay? – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Ulta Investors Pull Back As Amazon Enters Space – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ODP or ULTA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ulta Beauty Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” published on May 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: LULU, ULTA, MDGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler And Associate Limited has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Acadian Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 3,379 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na stated it has 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Raymond James Service Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.04% or 25,052 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 2,909 shares. Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 575 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bb&T Secs Llc reported 1,259 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com reported 29,417 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% or 22,137 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 33,414 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.12% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1.05 million shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Scotia reported 941 shares.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 2,585 shares to 85,857 shares, valued at $3.74 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 107,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09M for 31.07 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.