Noesis Capital Mangement Cut Caterpillar (CAT) Position; Lodge Hill Capital Lowered Deere & Co (DE) Position

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 60.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 94,160 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock declined 10.98%. The Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 60,833 shares with $9.72M value, down from 154,993 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $52.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $164.96. About 299,506 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) stake by 1.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 570 shares as Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)’s stock declined 4.36%. The Noesis Capital Mangement Corp holds 39,720 shares with $5.38B value, down from 40,290 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc. now has $77.88B valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $136.18. About 1.16M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CAT SEES YEAR-END DEALER INVENTORIES SAME LEVEL AS END OF 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Breaking News: 400-Truck LTL Carrier Suddenly Shuts Down – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS downgrades Deere to Neutral – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere’s Position In The U.S.-China Trade War – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Deere had 23 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, July 10 to “Neutral”. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of DE in report on Tuesday, May 14 to “Underweight” rating. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, June 24. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of DE in report on Monday, May 20 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, February 19. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14800 target in Monday, May 20 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Bank of America. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.10 million for 14.57 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.29% or 34,357 shares. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability reported 3,800 shares. At National Bank & Trust has invested 0.14% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Macquarie Gru Ltd accumulated 45,825 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,493 are owned by Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. State Street Corporation holds 12.61 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.7% or 17,772 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 7,285 shares. Argent Trust has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland & has invested 0.46% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.13% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3,916 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 0.12% or 113,543 shares. Modera Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 1,420 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Saybrook Capital Nc owns 11,700 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Delaware has 2,170 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Caterpillar had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 26. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, June 21 by Atlantic Securities.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) stake by 700 shares to 12,692 valued at $1.03B in 2019Q1. It also upped Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 592 shares and now owns 24,940 shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1.31 million shares. 4,845 are owned by Mechanics State Bank Department. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 6,456 shares. Bailard Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2,795 shares. Guardian Inv Mgmt owns 10,667 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Ally Finance owns 10,000 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Mcf holds 729 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 20,166 were reported by Marietta Investment Prtnrs Limited Company. The California-based Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.4% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Next Century Growth, Minnesota-based fund reported 13,510 shares. Kessler Invest Gp Ltd Liability owns 90 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny holds 5,542 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 52,653 shares. Woodstock Corp stated it has 0.14% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.25% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 943,095 shares.