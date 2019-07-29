Noesis Capital Mangement Boosted Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position; STEVIA (STEV) Shorts Raised By 6093.33%

STEVIA CORP (OTCMKTS:STEV) had an increase of 6093.33% in short interest. STEV’s SI was 185,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6093.33% from 3,000 shares previously. It closed at $0.0019 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 37.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired 37,112 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Noesis Capital Mangement Corp holds 136,547 shares with $8.88B value, up from 99,435 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $86.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $67.72. About 3.48M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors

Stevia Corp., a farm management and healthcare company, focuses on developing plant breeding and agricultural methodologies. The company has market cap of $4.00 million. The firm invests in the research and development, and IP acquisition, as well as manages propagation, nursery, and plantations. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers.

Among 10 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $85 target. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. UBS upgraded the shares of GILD in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Piper Jaffray maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 12 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Permit Lc invested 1.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hilltop Holdings has invested 0.09% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 328,891 shares. 290,707 are owned by Dnb Asset Management As. Alphamark Advisors Limited Co holds 106 shares. Arvest State Bank Division owns 222,238 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Westend Advisors Ltd reported 535,693 shares stake. Bridgewater Lp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Dupont Capital Mgmt invested in 26,997 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sector Gamma As invested 6.03% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Company Ltd Liability Corp has 11,353 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Company holds 43,196 shares. Inr Advisory Llc reported 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 213,488 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fairpointe Lc accumulated 15,000 shares.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 38 shares to 3,573 valued at $440.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nuveen Multi (JPC) stake by 1,500 shares and now owns 36,200 shares. Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) was reduced too.

