Noesis Capital Mangement Boosted Baxter International (BAX) Holding; Whittier Trust Co Continues to Hold Stake in Honeywell Intl Com (HON)

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 3,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 202,764 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.40 million, up from 199,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $166.77. About 1.82M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Baxter International (BAX) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 917 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 100,875 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26B, up from 99,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Baxter International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $87.46. About 1.34 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Baxter International Inc. (BAX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Baxter Launches Olimel N12 In Europe to Meet High Protein Needs in Critically Ill Patients – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Annex Advisory Limited Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 38,998 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Blue Financial reported 0.11% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Fiduciary Financial Ser Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.07% or 3,192 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Management has 400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.11% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Boys Arnold has 4,352 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0.02% or 78,556 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Lp reported 69,196 shares. 4,859 were reported by Wade G W &. First Fincl In has 1,675 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 152,705 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain invested in 143 shares or 0% of the stock. Wesbanco State Bank has 16,309 shares. John G Ullman & Associate has 0.8% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 55,426 shares.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $293.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) by 30,000 shares to 429,158 shares, valued at $1.37B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,646 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P (NYSE:MMP).

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,933 shares to 155,483 shares, valued at $8.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr Tr Technology (XLK) by 14,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,402 shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (NYSE:AWK).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell reaffirms guidance for Q3 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Why a flurry of tech job growth in Charlotte could propel changes in incentives, recruiting – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.