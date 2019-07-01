Noble Plc Shs Usd (NE) Position Maintained by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc; Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Rose While Iowa State Bank Lowered Its Holding

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NE) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 299,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, up from 964,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $470.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.89. About 2.22 million shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 56.13% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 03/05/2018 – NOBLE SAYS 2 OF ITS ULTRA-DEEP DRILLSHIPS REMAIN WARM STACKED; 21/03/2018 – Noble Group Says More Creditors Are Expected to Back Debt Deal; 22/05/2018 – Noble Corp at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – NOBLE: RESIGNATION DUE TO DIFFERENCES W/ GROUP OF CREDITORS; 17/04/2018 – Reality TV World: Exclusive: Chris Noble talks ‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ — I’m sorry their fragile egos couldn’t handle me; 09/05/2018 – Noble Corp at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – Reality TV World: Exclusive: Chris Noble talks ‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ — I came to play ‘Survivor,’ others were on vacation; 15/05/2018 – The American Kennel Club Awards Two Noble Canine Heroes With 2018 Paw Of Courage; 08/03/2018 – McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 03/05/2018 – NOBLE CORP. SEES INDUSTRY M&A COMING AS EMERGE OUT OF CYCLE

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.76. About 5.72 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southn Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 10,262 shares to 21,935 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 27,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,001 shares, and cut its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

More notable recent Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Noble Corp. +5% as operations metrics improve – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why These 5 Oil Services Stocks Rocketed Up in January – Motley Fool” published on February 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Noble Corp. (NE) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Noble – Is That All The Recovery We Can Expect? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies and Raytheon: What Investors Need to Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 0% or 209 shares. Luminus Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). 3.10 million were reported by Van Eck Corporation. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 93,000 shares. D E Shaw Co Inc holds 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) or 224,590 shares. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Bancshares Of America De stated it has 174,289 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 35,214 shares. 156,336 are held by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Shelton Cap Management, a California-based fund reported 71 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Ltd owns 25,000 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 3.10 million shares. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Liability holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) stated it has 287 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.83 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Financial Bank N A owns 62,971 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff holds 1.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 921,560 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsr stated it has 19,709 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 18.39 million shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Patten Group holds 16,894 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs invested 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Old Republic Corp reported 2.47M shares. 273,088 were reported by Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Godshalk Welsh Cap holds 1.08% or 19,072 shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D reported 1.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Iron Financial Limited Co holds 0.33% or 8,856 shares. 3.69 million are owned by Pggm Invests. Profit Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 23,663 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 197,749 shares. Hl Fincl Lc has 468,438 shares.