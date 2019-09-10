Noble Plc (NE) Stake Maintained by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd; Lathrop Investment Management Holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Decreased by $660,958

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 6,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 125,872 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22M, down from 132,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 477,889 shares traded or 48.93% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 2.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The institutional investor held 11.01M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.60M, up from 8.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.96. About 10.40 million shares traded or 79.31% up from the average. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 17/04/2018 – Reality TV World: Exclusive: Chris Noble talks ‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ — I’m sorry their fragile egos couldn’t handle me; 04/05/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N : NOBLE CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – Noble Group: Won’t Make Payment as Debt Restructuring is Underway; 22/03/2018 – Noble Group Missed Payments Prompt Traders to Seek Swaps Payout; 11/03/2018 – NOBLE SAYS HAS AVAILED ITSELF OF A 30-DAY GRACE PERIOD; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP: SENIOR CREDITORS TO GRANT 10% EQUITY TO MANAGEMENT; 05/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP HOLDERS SHOULD BE FREE TO VOTE ON RESTRUCTURING:SGX; 08/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP MUST NAME INDEPENDENT RESTRUCTURING ADVISOR: SGX; 27/04/2018 – Singapore court blocks Noble Group from holding shareholders meeting on Monday -lawyer; 02/05/2018 – Noble Corp 1Q Loss $142.3M

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 6.00 million shares to 408,910 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 617,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,648 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Calamos Advisors Ltd Co owns 24,000 shares. Shelton reported 71 shares. The Maryland-based Montgomery Investment Management has invested 0.02% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). 572,258 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 99,804 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0% or 36,818 shares. Estabrook Mgmt accumulated 100 shares. 70,200 were reported by Numerixs Investment Technology. Advisory Service Net holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 1 shares. Dc Capital Advsr owns 3.30 million shares for 6.93% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 863 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 0% or 8,600 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 97,203 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 5,261 shares to 68,957 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 45,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,934 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $107.10 million for 12.98 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc accumulated 1.33M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 25,398 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 42,000 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 55,681 shares. Bluemountain Management Lc holds 0.01% or 5,312 shares. Charter Trust reported 13,149 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Glenmede Com Na owns 10,267 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 33,660 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi invested in 0% or 150 shares. 2.22 million are held by King Luther Capital. 90,586 are held by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,857 shares. Parametrica Limited reported 0.53% stake. Champlain Prns Limited Liability has 969,405 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio.