Noble Plc (NE) Shares Declined While Firefly Value Partners LP Boosted Its Holding; Kellogg Co. (K) Shareholder Motco Raised Position by $394,782 as Share Price Declined

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The hedge fund held 17.12M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.12 million, up from 16.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6. About 5.30M shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 09/05/2018 – GETIN NOBLE BANK SA GNB.WA SAYS SHARE CAPITAL OF BPI AMOUNTS TO 104 MLN ZLOTYS; 15/05/2018 – Noble Group Beset by Familiar Woes as Debt Deal Hangs in Balance; 22/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – BOARD CONSIDERS LIKELIHOOD OF GROUP OF 2018 NOTEHOLDERS SUCCESSFULLY ORGANIZING WINDING UP PROCESS IN RESPECT OF CO TO BE LOW; 25/04/2018 – Goldilocks Lawsuit Comes After Noble Rejects Its Proposal to Appoint Five Independent Directors; 21/03/2018 – Noble Group: Default Due to Failure to Pay the Principal Amount on March 20; 16/04/2018 – Noble: Continues to Engage in Discussions With Shareholders, SGX on Restructuring; 09/05/2018 – Noble: Clarification Follows News Reports Suggesting Deal Reached With Perpetual Securities Holders; 15/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Noble resolution calls for local Civil War hero to receive Medal of Honor; 22/04/2018 – Goldilocks’ Comments Come After Noble Says Its Shareholding Isn’t Registered in Company’s Register of Members; 20/03/2018 – Noble’s Founder Richard Elman Leaves Company

Motco increased its stake in Kellogg Co. (K) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 6,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 52,785 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 45,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Kellogg Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $62.8. About 2.33 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Sg Americas Secs Llc stated it has 12,246 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Creative Planning holds 0% or 10,092 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 156,119 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 28,239 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 405,571 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 509,112 shares. Panagora Asset Inc holds 149,940 shares. Schroder Inv Management holds 0.01% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) or 2.31M shares. Speece Thorson Capital Grp holds 1.26 million shares. Sei Investments Com owns 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 3,494 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 294,800 shares. Cwm Lc reported 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). 39.08 million were reported by Blackrock Inc.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Company by 61,256 shares to 242 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S/T Inflation (VTIP) by 98,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,230 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

