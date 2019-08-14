Noble Plc (NE) Shareholder Group One Trading LP Has Lowered Its Holding; Penn Capital Management Co Increased Its Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Holding by $1.15 Million; Market Value Rose

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 147.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 21,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The hedge fund held 35,767 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 14,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 182,047 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 81.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 224,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The institutional investor held 50,139 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144,000, down from 275,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.41. About 12.29 million shares traded or 131.87% up from the average. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Noble Group Rating To ‘D’ On Missed Payments; 03/05/2018 – NOBLE CORP. COMMENTS ON FLOATER-RIG MARKET OFFSHORE MEXICO; 15/05/2018 – Noble 1Q Revenue US$1.21B vs. US$1.98B a Year Ago; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP OFFERS DEBT EXCHANGE FOR PERPETUAL SECURITIES; 27/03/2018 – Noble Group: Won’t Pay Interest on US$1.1B Revolving Credit Facility Due Thursday; 26/04/2018 – ASIA SECONDARY LOANS: Essar Steel, Huiyuan Juice, Noble Group; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – TRADING CO HEADCOUNT EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 300 BY END OF 3Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – Noble Group Dissident Shareholder Sues Trader to Block Debt Deal; 27/04/2018 – Singapore Court Grants Injunction to Block Noble From Holding Shareholder Meeting; 27/04/2018 – SINGAPORE HIGH COURT JUDGE SAYS GRANTS INJUNCTION ON MODIFIED TERMS IN CASE AGAINST NOBLE GROUP NOBG.Sl

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 21,713 shares to 533,933 shares, valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 31,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,804 shares, and cut its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources reported 650,696 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.02% or 70,000 shares. Paragon Capital Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 5,817 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.01% or 26,000 shares. Etrade Capital invested in 0.03% or 16,598 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 4,275 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Moreover, Wasatch Advisors has 0.68% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 1.13 million shares. Ameritas, a Nebraska-based fund reported 21,325 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0.04% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 15,670 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Brown Advisory reported 0% stake.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (Call) by 96,500 shares to 159,100 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (Call) by 47,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Onespan Inc (Put).