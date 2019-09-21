Noble Plc (NE) Shareholder D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Lifted Its Stake; Lennar (LEN) Position Held by Parkwood Llc

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 23.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 18,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 98,072 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75 million, up from 79,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 2.05M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd bought 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The institutional investor held 4.00M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48M, up from 3.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 3.73 million shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 16/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – HAS NOT AND WILL NOT MAKE PAYMENT OF CERTAIN AMOUNTS IN RESPECT OF 2018 NOTES AND 2022 NOTES; 07/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP SAYS MOVING HEAD OFFICE TO LONDON FROM HONG KONG; 21/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – CONFIRMS IT WAS SERVED WRIT OF SUMMONS BY GOLDILOCKS INVESTMENT CO; 09/05/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD – HAS NOT CONCLUDED ANY AGREEMENT WITH ANY HOLDERS OF PERPETUAL SECURITIES IN CONNECTION WITH PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING; 03/05/2018 – NOBLE CORP. SEES INDUSTRY M&A COMING AS EMERGE OUT OF CYCLE; 16/04/2018 – NOBLE – SIMPLIFIED STRUCTURE REPLACES PREVIOUS PROPOSAL TO PROVIDE SHAREHOLDERS 10% EQUITY IN NEW NOBLE AND FURTHER 7.5% ON PRE-DILUTED BASIS; 22/03/2018 – Noble Group Missed Payments Prompt Traders to Seek Swaps Payout; 18/03/2018 – Noble Group Braces for First Bond Default as Pressure Mounts; 22/04/2018 – Goldilocks: Noble Has Threatened Its Standing as a Shareholder in Company; 26/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl SAYS “ELMAN CONTINUES TO SUPPORT PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold NE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 189.61 million shares or 4.89% less from 199.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Incorporated, Florida-based fund reported 22,688 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Jfs Wealth Advisors stated it has 1,120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 99,804 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Bollard Group Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 84,200 shares. Shah Mngmt has invested 2.72% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Amalgamated Bank holds 0% or 38,901 shares in its portfolio. Brigade Cap Mgmt Lp reported 0.2% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Engy Opportunities Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 214,430 shares or 1% of the stock. Moreover, Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 2,000 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) or 224,111 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding owns 572,258 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset reported 21,917 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1 shares.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 61,218 shares to 79,822 shares, valued at $13.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 59,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,416 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Etf (VTI).