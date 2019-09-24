Noble Plc (NE) Shareholder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Raised Its Position; As General Mls (GIS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Northside Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $689,208

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 822,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The institutional investor held 11.83M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.13M, up from 11.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 13.76% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1.63. About 4.90M shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 03/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP SAYS BAO JIANMIN RESIGNS FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – ING BANK N.V., AS EXISTING TRADE FINANCE PROVIDER & FRONTING BANK, IS IN PROCESS OF SEEKING CREDIT APPROVAL IN ORDER TO ACCEDE TO RSA; 20/03/2018 – Noble Group: Richard Elman’s Resignation Took Effect Tuesday; 26/03/2018 – GETIN HOLDING SA GTN.WA SAYS GETIN NOBLE BANK BUYS 9.99 PCT STAKE IN COMPANY; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – “EXPECTS TO HAVE ADEQUATE HEADROOM IN ITS INTERIM TRADE FINANCE FACILITY TO SUPPORT BUSINESS UNTIL COMPLETION OF RESTRUCTURING”; 25/03/2018 – Marc Rozic, Noble Black; 13/03/2018 – [NOBL] NOBLE GROUP LIMITED :: NOBLE GROUP REPORTS BINDING PACT; 03/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Noble reads to 510 students during March is Reading Month; 22/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD – RSA PROVIDES FOR A COMPREHENSIVE RESTRUCTURING OF COMPANY’S EXISTING DEBT, INCLUDING 2018 NOTES; 16/04/2018 – Noble’s Elman: Allocation of 15% to Shareholders Is Fair; Agreed to Revised Proposal

Northside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northside Capital Management Llc sold 13,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 15,216 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, down from 28,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 3.20 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh

More notable recent Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Noble Corporation plc Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Health Check: How Prudently Does Noble (NYSE:NE) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transocean Gives Up On 2 Former Ocean Rig Newbuilds – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should Investors Avoid Noble Corp. After Saudi Oil Attacks? – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 200 Points; Phibro Animal Health Shares Plummet – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 94,371 shares to 314,539 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 52,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,076 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold NE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 189.61 million shares or 4.89% less from 199.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 374,512 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 13,357 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 572,258 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 216,600 shares. Ellington Management Grp Limited Liability Company holds 345,357 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Proshare Limited Co owns 34,236 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Ltd has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). California Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 616,674 shares in its portfolio. 15,900 were accumulated by Sns Limited Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 37,804 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 440,480 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 99,130 shares. Cambrian Capital Lp reported 0.6% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Mraz Amerine And Associates reported 0.03% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “General Mills (GIS) Recalls Five-Pound Bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Mills: Definitely Not At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Mills Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.