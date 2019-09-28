Noble Plc (NE) Position Has Boosted by Firefly Value Partners Lp; Castleark Management Has Increased Its Marathon Oil (MRO) Holding by $593,600; Shares Declined

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 42,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 301,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.29M, up from 259,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 13.66M shares traded or 19.29% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video); 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 3.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The hedge fund held 20.14 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.67M, up from 17.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.32. About 3.73 million shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 07/05/2018 – NOBLE GROUP TO REPORT FINL RESULTS MAY 15; 11/03/2018 – Noble Faces $379M Bonds Due March 20 (Video); 05/04/2018 – Singapore Regulator Weighs in Against Noble Group Debt Proposal; 09/05/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION – UPDATES ON MITIGATION OF COUNTERPARTY CREDIT RISK EXPOSURES DURING PERIOD THAT NOBLE GROUP FINALISES ITS RESTRUCTURE PLANS; 08/03/2018 – Noble Group Asked by Regulator to Appoint Adviser for Debt Plan; 26/04/2018 – GETIN NOBLE BANK SA GNB.WA – FY NET LOSS 574.9 MLN ZLOTYS VS LOSS OF 58.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD – QTRLY NET LOSS $ 72 MLN VS LOSS OF $129 MLN A YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP STILL OPEN TO IMPLEMENTABLE RESTRUCTURING PLANS; 29/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD – ALL FIGURES IN US$; 27/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP NOBG.Sl RESTRAINED FROM HOLDING SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING ON MONDAY BY COURT RULING, SAYS GOLDILOCKS’ LAWYER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Encompass Capital Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 4.76% or 5.58M shares. Victory Capital Management Incorporated holds 142,124 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Shell Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 58,332 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Communication Of America accumulated 2,361 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Com accumulated 109,973 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc invested in 0% or 984 shares. Aspen Investment Mngmt holds 0.12% or 12,895 shares. Com Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 0.13% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Hartford Inc owns 14,307 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Hm Payson holds 0.01% or 19,717 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 753,300 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated Ny invested in 225 shares or 0% of the stock.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 9,500 shares to 13,630 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strategic Ed Inc by 22,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,475 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 189.61 million shares or 4.89% less from 199.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De has 208,539 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 53,876 were reported by Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Co. Mason Street Advsr Lc stated it has 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 99,804 shares. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Johnson Fincl Gru Incorporated has 1,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Gsa Llp has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 15,564 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Qs Invsts Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Pacific Global Mngmt Com invested in 542,504 shares or 0.24% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Lc has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp invested in 133,671 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 440,480 shares.