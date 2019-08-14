Noble Plc (NE) Holder Firefly Value Partners LP Lifted Holding; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Affinity Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $6.59 Million as Share Value Declined

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The hedge fund held 17.12M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.12 million, up from 16.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.41. About 12.29M shares traded or 131.87% up from the average. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 27/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – CO WILL NOT MAKE ANY FUTURE INTEREST OR PRINCIPAL PAYMENTS DUE IN RESPECT OF RCF, WHICH AMOUNTS WILL BE ADDRESSED THROUGH RESTRUCTURING; 25/04/2018 – Noble: Will Continue to Use Best Endeavours to Implement Current Debt Restructuring Plan; 23/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP SAYS RICHARD ELMAN HAS RESIGNED; 27/04/2018 – ORBIS CUTS STAKE IN NOBLE GROUP TO 6.55% FROM 7.03%; 26/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL CUTS NOBLE GROUP STAKE TO 6.77% AFTER SHARE SALE; 04/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP NAMES ANDREW HERD AS INDEPENDENT NON-EXEC DIRECTOR; 03/05/2018 – NOBLE SEES MEXICO RIG OPPORTUNITIES FOR LATE ’18, EARLY ’19; 15/05/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD – QTRLY NET LOSS $ 72 MLN VS LOSS OF $129 MLN A YEAR AGO; 23/03/2018 – Noble Group Founder Elman Resigned Due to Differences With Board; 05/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP HOLDERS SHOULD BE FREE TO VOTE ON RESTRUCTURING:SGX

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 82,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 141,584 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.44M, down from 223,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 11.93 million shares traded or 13.58% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M

More notable recent Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oil Inventories Plunge, But… – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Noble Continues To Slide – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Noble Corp (NE) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Noble Corporation Plc (NE) CEO Julie Robertson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Avino Announces Final Results From The NorthEast Block Q1-Q2 2019 Drill Campaign at the Bralorne Gold Mine Intercepts 12.35 G/t Gold Over 0.91 Meter and 3.06 G/T Gold Over 2.6 Metres – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Pacific Glob Investment invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc stated it has 2.02 million shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 1.77 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 93,000 shares. Private Advisor Grp owns 14,471 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 720,565 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership invested in 345,300 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 462,945 shares. State Street reported 9.69 million shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 200 shares. Gsa Cap Llp accumulated 0.02% or 73,088 shares.