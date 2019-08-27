Noble Plc (NE) Holder Ellington Management Group Cut Its Holding as Stock Declined; Symantec (SYMC) Shares Declined While Lonestar Capital Management Has Raised by $1.22 Million Its Stake

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 64.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 371,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The hedge fund held 200,633 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 572,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.31. About 4.70M shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 30/05/2018 – NOBLE GROUP WHOLLY-OWNED DORMANT UNIT NAMES LIQUIDATOR; 14/03/2018 – Noble Group clinches restructuring deal with group of creditors; 25/03/2018 – PDF 1/1: [NOBL] NOBLE GROUP LIMITED – RESPONSE TO SGX QUERIES; 22/05/2018 – NOBLE GROUP EXTENDS COMPLETION DATE FOR PROPOSED SALE TO AUG. 1; 23/04/2018 – SGX SAYS IT REMAINS IN `ACTIVE ENGAGEMENT’ WITH NOBLE GROUP; 16/04/2018 – Goldilocks Holds a 8.1% Stake in Noble; 27/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – CO HAS NOT AND WILL NOT MAKE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE 29 MARCH 2018 IN RESPECT OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – SINGAPORE HIGH COURT JUDGE SAYS GRANTS INJUNCTION SOUGHT BY GOLDILOCKS INVESTMENT TO RESTRAIN NOBLE GROUP NOBG.Sl FROM HOLDING AGM ON MONDAY; 26/04/2018 – Getin Noble Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 08/05/2018 – Noble Group Is Said to Be Near Deal With Perpetual Bondholders

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 3.39 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION INCLUDES CONCERNS WITH CO’S REPORTING OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES INCLUDING THOSE THAT COULD IMPACT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAMS; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. – SYMC; 21/05/2018 – Norton by Symantec to Release Fast, Secure Connected Home Wi-Fi Router in Australia; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remain in Use; 18/05/2018 – FITCH: SYMANTEC’S INTERNAL PROBE INCREASES EVENT RISK WI; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.80, REV VIEW $4.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Cyber risk modeller emerges from under Symantec’s wing; 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE M&A OPPORTUNITIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited accumulated 0.01% or 31,026 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited accumulated 376,886 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc reported 552,737 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 2.96M shares. Oakworth Cap has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 232,414 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Highbridge Cap Management accumulated 145,000 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 32,405 shares. 64,710 were accumulated by Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Com. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 95.57M shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,113 shares. Westpac Banking Corp reported 84,428 shares. Cap Intl Incorporated Ca owns 8,999 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth holds 0.07% or 6,682 shares in its portfolio.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 21,084 shares to 778,916 shares, valued at $12.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sir Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.18% or 345,000 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Mraz Amerine And Incorporated holds 47,775 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Inc owns 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 200 shares. Woodstock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Advisory Services Ltd owns 1 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 0.01% or 572,258 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 28,239 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De has 174,289 shares. Firefly Value Partners Ltd Partnership stated it has 17.12 million shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 53,876 shares. Sei accumulated 3,494 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 93,000 shares stake. 1,302 were reported by Meeder Asset. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 61,264 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 7,000 shares to 10,700 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 92,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

